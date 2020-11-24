Central Texas Food Bank announces December drive-through food distributions

At these food distributions, the Central Texas Food Bank will distribute free food to help those who face increased food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

WACO, Texas — The Central Texas Food Bank will hold drive-through food distributions in December.

The first distribution will take place on December 3 at Waco ISD Stadium located at 1401 S New Rd., Waco, TX 76711 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The second distribution will take place on December 19 at Temple College located 2600 S. 1st Street, Temple, TX 76504 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

At these food distributions, the Central Texas Food Bank will distribute free food to help those who face increased food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic. These food distributions are primarily designed as drive-through events. However, no one in need of food will be turned away. Attendees will receive an assortment of food items which will vary, depending on available supplies.

Prior to driving through, recipients are asked to make appropriate space in their trunk or hatch.

The Food Bank also said it needs volunteers to assist with these events. Anyone interested in volunteering to support these special distributions should visit the Food Bank’s website and click on “Volunteer” to sign up.