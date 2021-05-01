Central Texas Food Bank announces January mass-food distributions in Waco, Temple

At these food distributions, the food bank will distribute free food to help those who are facing increased food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

TEMPLE, Texas — The Central Texas Food Bank announced its January mass-food distributions in Waco and Temple Tuesday.

At these food distributions, the food bank will distribute free food to help those who are facing increased food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic. Attendees will receive an assortment of food items which will vary, depending on available supplies.

The first will take place on January 16 at Temple College, located at 2600 S. 1st Street in Temple from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The second event will take place on January 28 at Waco Independent School District Stadium, located at 1401 S New Rd., Waco, TX 76711 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

While these food distributions are primarily designed as drive-through events, no one in need of food will be turned away, according to the food bank.

Recipients who drive through are asked to make appropriate space in their trunk or hatch. Those who arrive via public transportation or on foot should look for the designated walk-up area. The food bank recommends recipients without vehicles bring containers that they can carry the food.

The food bank needs volunteers to help with all of these events. Anyone who is interested in volunteering to support these special distributions should visit the Food Bank’s website and click on “Volunteer” to sign up.