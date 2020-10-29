Central Texas Food Bank to host drive-though events in Waco, Temple

The CTFB will host mobile food distribution events on Nov. 4 in Waco and Nov. 7 in Temple.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Central Texas Food Bank is hosting two mobile distribution events in the area in early November.

Based out of Austin, the CTFB is making the trip to the area in an attempt to reach those who are facing more food insecurity as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The food bank will be in Waco at the Waco ISD Stadium on November 5 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. A couple of days later, on November 7, the food bank will be at Temple College in Temple from 9-11 a.m.

Although the events are set up as drive-through, the food bank said that no one in need of food will be turned away. Attendees will receive an assortment including, protein, produce and dairy products, totaling between 60 and 66 pounds.

The food bank asks that attendees make room in their trunk before arriving at a distribution event.

Volunteers are also being sought by the food bank to help with these two events. Anyone interested in volunteering at the events can sign up on the Central Texas Food Bank website.