Central Texas Food Bank needs your help for their mass food distribution in August

The food bank will distribute food to those facing food insecurity due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

TEMPLE, Texas — Note: The video above is from July 24, 2021

Looking for a great way to help your community?

The Central Texas Food Bank is looking for volunteers to help during their mass food distribution event in August.

The distribution will provide free food for people who are facing food insecurity stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those who come will receive an assortment of food items which will vary depending on available supplies, according to a press release.

The food dank is asking recipients driving through to make appropriate space in their trunk or hatch for the supplies.

Those arriving via public transportation or on foot should look for the designated walk-up area. The food bank also recommends those without vehicles bring containers to carry their food.

The event will be held on Saturday, Aug. 28 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Temple College.

If you are in need of help click here and on the website click on "Find Food Now," or call 211 for more information.