Central Texas Food Bank to hold July mass food distributions in Waco and Temple

Volunteers are needed to help get food to as many Central Texans as possible.

As Central Texans get back on their feet and coronavirus cases ease, many may still be dealing with food insecurity. To help, the Central Texas Food Bank will be hosting two mass food distributions, one in Waco and the other in Temple.

"In addition to these special distributions, Central Texans can also access food through our network of partner pantries and mobile food pantry distributions throughout Central Texas," said Paul Gaither with the Central Texas Food Bank.

The final mass food distribution for Waco will be held Thursday, July 22 at Waco ISD Stadium from 10 a.m. until noon. The mass food distribution in Temple will be on Saturday, July 24 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Temple College.

"Attendees will receive an assortment of food items which will vary, depending on available supplies. While these food distributions are primarily designed as drive-through events, no one in need of food will be turned away," Gaither said.

As in the past, those who need food are asked to clear space in their trunk or hatch and those on foot are asked to look for designated walk-up areas that will be clearly marked.

If you are unable to attend and are in need of food, you can visit them online and click on the "Find Food Now" link for more information.