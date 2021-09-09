Central Texas funeral director seeing new wave of coronavirus-related deaths

"I am seeing anywhere from late 20s to mid-40s. Those are the clients that have been passing. They are young, most of them dying from COVID-19."

KILLEEN, Texas — Since the start of the pandemic more than a thousand people have died from COVID-19 in Bell and McLennan counties combined.

The recent spike is leaving funeral homes overwhelmed by the wave of coronavirus-related deaths.

At Serenity-Life Celebrations, funerals have returned to normal, but certain protocols like mask wearing and the way you say goodbye to a loved one are still in place.

“We have the loved ones roped off. They have shields to cover them. Families are not as close to the casket as they traditionally would be, but you are able to view them one last time,” said Adrian Green, funeral director and owner of Serenity-Life Celebrations.

Green and his family have been providing burial and funeral services in Waco since 2018. In July, he opened a second location in Killeen.

"Just in the last day we have had four loved ones pass from COVID. It has tremendously increased the death rate all over," said Green.

Green has his hands full with upcoming funerals.



"I am seeing anywhere from late 20s to mid-40s. Those are the clients that have been passing. They are young, most of them dying from COVID-19."

He said the virus is taking an emotional toll on his staff and way too many families.

"Mask it or casket at this point,” said Green. You are either going to mask it or you may end up in a casket.”

Green is sending a message for those not taking this virus seriously.

"Listen to those in the medical field. And to keep from seeing me please wear your mask. That is important to me. Protect your loved ones, protect your children."

