Central Texas game warden dies following health complications related to COVID-19, officials say

Sgt. Christopher Ray Wilson served with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department for 16 years.

TEXAS, USA — A local Texas Parks and Wildlife Department game warden died Aug. 26 following a battle against health complications related to COVID-19, the department reported.

Sgt. Christopher Ray Wilson served for 16 years, in San Saba and Bell Counties first before being promoted to sergeant special investigator, the department said.

As an investigator he oversaw complex environmental crimes as well as threats to game wardens and park police officers. He also assisted in training cadets at the Game Warden Training Academy in Hamilton.