Central Texas game warden dies following health complications related to COVID-19, officials say

TEXAS, USA — A local Texas Parks and Wildlife Department game warden died Aug. 26 following a battle against health complications related to COVID-19, the department reported.
Sgt. Christopher Ray Wilson served for 16 years, in San Saba and Bell Counties first before being promoted to sergeant special investigator, the department said.
As an investigator he oversaw complex environmental crimes as well as threats to game wardens and park police officers. He also assisted in training cadets at the Game Warden Training Academy in Hamilton.
"Sgt. Wilson proudly served Texas as a State Game Warden with great purpose, pride and dedication," the department said. "His End of Watch leaves a hole in the hearts of many who knew him. The State of Texas is grateful beyond words, for the dignity, strength and sacrifice of his service. Our thoughts are with his family during this difficult time."