Central Texas H-E-B stores to close early Thursday

Check out this list of stores in the Killeen, Temple and Waco areas that plan on closing early.

TEMPLE, Texas — As the winter storm continues to roll in, the Texas-native grocery chain is keeping customers updated on store hours. H-E-B stores will have normal business hours unless they are listed below.  

These stores will close at 7 p.m. and will open at 8 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 4

  • Copperas Cove,
  • Harker Heights
  • Killeen 3. Killeen 2
  • Mexia
  • Ennis
  • Corsicana
  • Stephenville
  • Belton
  • Temple 2, Temple 1
  • Waco 1, Waco 4, Waco 5, Waco 7, Waco 8, 
  • Gatesville
  • Marlin

Curbside and Home Delivery may have limited availability in certain areas.

    

