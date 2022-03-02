Central Texas H-E-B stores to close early Thursday

TEMPLE, Texas — As the winter storm continues to roll in, the Texas-native grocery chain is keeping customers updated on store hours. H-E-B stores will have normal business hours unless they are listed below.
These stores will close at 7 p.m. and will open at 8 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 4
- Copperas Cove,
- Harker Heights
- Killeen 3. Killeen 2
- Mexia
- Ennis
- Corsicana
- Stephenville
- Belton
- Temple 2, Temple 1
- Waco 1, Waco 4, Waco 5, Waco 7, Waco 8,
- Gatesville
- Marlin
Curbside and Home Delivery may have limited availability in certain areas.