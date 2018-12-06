The kids are out on vacation and looking for things to do, so that means summer camp time.

Central Texas has a huge array of camps to choose from, from active, to more passive.

The city of Temple is one place in Central Texas where you can find camps such as cowboy camp, under the sea camp, princess camp, camp heatwave with kayaking, hiking and archery.

Summit Recreation Center is one of the venues setting up the various camps and even a little healthy competition.

On June 23 they will hold their aquathlon which comprises of a 100 or 150 yard swim, depending on age, and a run of 1 or 1.5 miles.

For all information on Summits aquathlon and summer camps, and all other Temple summer camps, click here.

© 2018 KCEN