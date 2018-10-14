HILLSBORO — A family home a few miles southeast of Hillsboro was destroyed in a tornado early Saturday afternoon.

Family members said they hunkered down while their home was torn apart around them.

"My son-in-law came running in the house yelling get in the bathroom get in the bathroom," homeowner Kateri Martin said.

The was so intense it managed to push a boat and rv across the property.

The American Red Cross responded and is helping the family.

"When a situation like this happens we try to come out as quickly as possible and get the family on the road to recovery as quickly as possible," Craig Rause, who works for the Red Cross, said.

