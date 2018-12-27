WACO, Texas — Christmas Day was two days ago, and with life returning to normal, some people are realizing they can't take care of the pet they were gifted.

The Humane Society of Central Texas says it has been selective in pet adoption this season because of the fear that someone could receive a pet as a gift unexpectedly. The group said that more times than not, a bond is never created, and the animal could be returned or abandoned.

If you received a pet for Christmas, there are options available to make sure that animal gets a good home, even if it isn’t yours.

Daniela Ranzinger, adoption coordinator at The Humane Society of Central Texas, says openly communicating with the person who gave you the gift to find out where they got it from is important, because different counties have different rules, so return policies differ from facility to facility.

“If you adopted a pet in another county or another city, then you need to bring it back into this city or this county to their shelters or to their cities,” she says.

She also says if the animal was not purchased from their facility, there isn’t much they can do to help you.

Contacting the original facility the pet came from is your main option.

Re-homing the given pet is another route to take, but Ranzinger says you need to do your homework and make sure you vet the person and household you are thinking of placing the animal in beforehand.

© 2018 KCEN