Central Texas Lowbrow Tattoo Convention returns to Harker Heights this month

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — Over 100 tattoo artists from all over the country will be in Harker Heights this month for the 10th annual Central Texas Lowbrow Tattoo Convention.

That means, you may have the chance to get inked by one of them during the convention, which is being held at the Heights Event Center, 710 Edwards Dr. A from Sept. 17 to Sept. 19.

It costs $13 a day or $30 for the entire weekend to attend. Children 13 and under get in free.

If you want to get inked, you have to be at least 18 or older.

Doors open Friday, Sept. 17 at 1 p.m., then noon on Saturday, Sept. 18 and Sunday, Sept. 19.