Central Texas has some of state's lowest gas prices, according to Gasbuddy

BELL COUNTY, Texas — Gas prices surpassed the $3 per gallon earlier in May for the first time since 2014, according to Gasbuddy.

The travel app reports that the current average price per gallon of regular unleaded gas sits at $3.03, while the Associated Press reported the average is $3.10 on May 23.

Per Gasbuddy, the average now is up $1.07 from a year ago, when the average at this time in 2020 was $1.95. The average now is up about 14 cents from last month.

Throughout the Lone Star State, the average price is 30 cents below the national average, as gas prices sit around $2.73 per gallon, Gasbuddy reported. That price is up $1.11 from this time last year, making it a higher increase than the nationwide average over the past year.

Gasbuddy ranks Texas as the state with the fifth least expensive gas prices with Mississippi being the least expensive and California being the most expensive.

The travel app also indicated that Central Texas has some of the lowest average gas prices throughout the state.

Take a look at these local price averages by county:

Bell County: $2.63

McLennan County: $2.70

Coryell County: $2.70

Milam County: $2.79

Falls County: $2.73

Williamson County: $2.64