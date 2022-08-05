Central Texas man killed at Temple Lake Park identified

Officials said Ronald Viss of Kempner, Texas was struck by the bow of a boat and was declared dead at the scene.

TEMPLE, Texas — The Central Texas man who was killed over the weekend at Temple Lake Park was identified on Monday.

Viss was the owner and funeral director at Viss Family Funeral Home. According to his biography page, he was born in Phoenix, Arizona, but grew up in Muleshoe, Texas before moving to Central Texas.

Viss was active in the community. Most recently, he was current president-elect of the morning Exchange Club in Copperas Cove, according to his biography page.

He had also served on the Boys and Girls Club Advisory Board for six years and the City Council in Gatesville for eight years.

"He was the glue of our family," said Angela Viss Taylor, a cousin, on a Facebook post. "Everyone that knew him loved him and this world is going to be lost without his contagious smile and huge heart."

Santos Soto, the spokesperson for Temple Fire and Rescue, told 6 News the incident happened around 7:36 p.m. on Saturday at a boat loading ramp at the park.

No other information has been released at this time.