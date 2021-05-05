Central Texas Muslims reflect on month of Ramadan

While the population of Muslims in Central Texas is small, they say it's a community that makes them feel supported.

WACO, Texas — During the month of Ramadan, Muslims around the world celebrate by fasting, which means not eat or drinking anything from sunrise to sundown.

It's a month meant for self-reflection, self-improvement, and devotion to prayer and faith. It's a unique tradition that spokesperson of the Islamic Center of Hewitt, Mohammad Altal, said is easy to practice in Waco.

"Actually I'm very surprised with a small town like Waco, where people are very friendly, acceptable, and they don’t make you feel like a minority," said Altal.

And while the community has done a great job of making sure Muslims don’t feel like minorities, they are. According to data from World Population Review, Muslims make up less than 2% of the religious community in Texas.

Despite the difference in faith, religious leaders, like Pastor Chris Sammons with the First Baptist Church in Hewitt, recognize a common humanity.

“I think it’s important for us as followers of Jesus to show love to all people, not just because they are Muslim or have certain backgrounds,” said Sammons. "This month of Ramadan, this intentional seeking, intentional praying and fasting is their seeking to understand more and more of who God is. I think this is in all of our hearts, to understand who God is.”

But Associate Professor of World Religion and Islamic Studies at Baylor University Dr. Christian van Gorder said there are differences.

“There are big differences in Christian, Jewish, and Muslim faiths," said van Gorder. "They are important differences, but they are not ethical, they are not moral differences.”

Van Gorder said he has personally seen the benefits of Ramadan.

"It’s humbling, encouraging, and challenging to meet my Muslim sisters and brothers here during Ramadan, because I appreciate their zeal and dedication in their faith," said van Gorder. "That’s a reminder to me, that I can be a more intentional and more faithful in my religious practices.”

Although there are many people in the community who may not celebrate Ramadan, it hasn’t stopped the Muslim community from trying to stay connected to their neighbors.

“Every year in the month of Ramadan, we invite all the Christians and Jews to break fast with us,” said President of the Islamic Center in Waco Al Siddiq.

Altal shared a similar sentiment.