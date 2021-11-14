Central Texas organization helps local athletes gain a spotlight

The CTX Sports Saga is giving local young athletes spotlight and attention while providing mentorship.

BELL COUNTY, Texas — Central Texas is loaded with talent, and the organization Central Texas Sports Saga is hoping they can give local athletes a spotlight.

Will McMillan is the founder of CTX Sports Saga, a podcast and multimedia Facebook page that highlights and covers local youth sporting events in Bell County.

“Talk to other coaches around the area, no ones heard of Central Texas, they usually stop in Waco, South Austin and things like that," he said. "So we want to shine some light, get these kids the exposure they deserve and let people know we’re here in Central Texas.”

McMillan graduated from Killeen High School and he wants to make sure that the kids in this area are given a fair shot. That's why the podcast has turned into mentoring, tutoring, and providing kids the opportunity to reach their full potential.

“ A lot of these kids come from nothing somewhere but definitely have the power, the mindset, the athleticism to get them to the next level," he said. "It's our job as adults to treat them, train them, be understanding with them to get them to the next level. So this is what it's all about."

McMillan has enlisted the help of Kenneth Jones, also known as Coach KJ. He is the founder of Jones Family Values Foundation, which mentors kids.

“One of the things we always teach is get 1 percent better everyday, so we’re looking for a kid and parent partnership," Jones said. "So we do have some parents that don’t know how to reach their kids too. So anyone that’s looking for an opportunity or looking for ideas to change their kid’s mentality, how to build a better relationship with their child, we’re looking for anybody that’s willing to listen.”

Of course, he can center that back around sports.

“On offense, there’s one ball, but you’ve gotta get 11 kids to not be selfish to get one ball into the end zone," he said. "So we take that concept of football and wrap it into life.”