A Central Texas organization spends MLK Jr. Day working on a community project

Killeen Service Platoon works to restore parts of Carl Levin Park.

Example video title will go here for this video

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — Killeen Service Platoon is honoring Martin Luther King Junior's Legacy with community, family and service.

Dozens of people chose to participate in the service project at Carl Levin Park in Harker Heights on MLK Jr. Day.

The goal of the project was to repair the gazebo, park pavilion, community garden and pool, all of which needed touch-up work and cleaning. The volunteer team finished in less than two hours.

William Britt, who is the Vice President of American Veterans Mission and Assistant Platoon Leader, said the impact will last a lifetime.

"This is one of the hearts and souls of what [Martin Luther King Jr.] was about," Britt said. "Getting people together across ages, across races, across anything."

Britt also thanked the community for coming together on this special day.

"We get a lot of supper from the community," Britt said. "They jump on board and say hey, we want to do something."

The Killeen Service Platoon partnered with the city of Harker Heights for the even and hope to do more projects together in the future.