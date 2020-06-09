Local park rangers urge people to follow water and COVID-19 safety guidelines

Central Texas recreational areas are taking extra precautions this Labor Day weekend.

TEMPLE, Texas — Local recreational areas are expecting large crowds during Labor Day weekend, as it is the last holiday weekend before several parks close for the season.

"it is the last big weekend before the recreational season ends on October 1," Cassy Hill, Park Ranger at Belton and Stillhouse Lakes, said.

With COVID-19 still a concern across the state park officials are urging all lake-goers to continue to abide by all CDC guidelines.

"Everyone seems to be doing well they're keeping the distance and staying safe to the best of their ability," Hill said. "Not a lot of people are wearing masks but they are staying six feet from people they don't know so it isn't a huge deal."

While COVID-19 safety is a high priority for park rangers they also want to make sure everyone is following water safety rules as well.

"If you're drinking don't swim, if you're on a boat or in the water make sure you have a life jacket," Hill said. "If you have kids please make sure to watch them or assign someone to watch them ... just know your limits."

The reminder comes as Temple police reported a man drowned Sept. 5 at Temple Lake Park. 31-year-old Eric Johnson was pulled from the water and life-saving measures were performed, but he didn't survive.