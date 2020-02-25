MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — The total number of Coronavirus cases climbed above 80,200 on Tuesday with deaths climbing to 2,704.

The Centers for Disease Control sent a warning that said the virus is, "Rapidly evolving and spreading."

McLennan and Bell County health officials said they are briefed daily about how to handle the coronavirus.

At the Waco-McLennan County Health District, they have Preparedness Epidemiology departments that work with local hospitals, urgent cares, schools and daycares on surveillance. They watch for any unusual situations. They also have guidance from the CDC and the Department of State Health Services in Austin.

"If something happens here, how we will respond? First of all, you want to make sure the person who is sick is safe. Are they receiving the appropriate healthcare? You want to provide testing," Waco-McLennan County Public Health District spokesperson Kelly Craine said. "Maybe they have the flu. The flu is still big in our community. You start with testing to make sure they are receiving the healthcare they need."

According to the CDC, there is no vaccine to prevent the virus and there is no medication to treat it. Treatment focuses on managing symptoms as the virus runs its course. The length of time the symptoms last vary. The CDC said the best way to prevent the illness is to avoid exposure.

The McLennan County Health Central Texas is a low-risk area unless there is travel to China associated.

Popular on KCENTV.com:

Gold Star family's son honored by Fort Hood soldiers

Mayor, Judge Wolff request on-base coronavirus testing in letter to DoD

Study begins in US to test possible coronavirus treatment