Central Texas roads take a hit as sleet, ice pounds the roadways

Hundreds of accidents were reported throughout the region Thursday.

TEMPLE, Texas — As the sleet poured down on Central Texas, drivers were caught in difficult conditions. The roads on the highways were a mess as ice accumulated. Cars lost control and slid off the roadway.

"Looks like we've had close to 75 to 90 crashes since this storm has hit," Sgt. Bryan Washko of the Texas Department of Transportation said.

Sgt. Washko said it's been a busy day for emergency responders all over Central Texas as some drivers crashed through fences and many crashes involving multiple vehicles at a time.

"There's been vehicles through the fence or a two-vehicle crash or three-vehicle crash," he said when he eplained the different calls. "Between Hillsboro and the Williamson County area, we have about 50 to 60 troopers out there working and nearly half of them or more are working crashes."

Sgt. Washko said while this cold weather happens from time to time, he finds that Texans need a reminder to stay under the speed limit.

"Slow down. Just because the speed limit says 70 or 50 or 40, that is your maximum speed. When the conditions are terrible like this or when it's wet, always adjust your speed accordingly. If that means you have to drive five miles per hour to keep from sliding off the road, then that's what you'll have to do," he said.

Sgt. Washko said everyone has a role to play and as temperatures drop to historic lows over the next few nights, he wants people to remember to buckle up and pack their patience.

"Bear with us, our response time is going to be a little slower. We have to reduce our speed as well, just because we are driving an emergency vehicle doesn't mean we can't slide off the road as well," he said. "If we slide off the road and can't respond to your crash, then no one will."

He also wanted to remind people to slow down and move over if they see emergency vehicles on the side of the road helping other drivers.