Here is what Central Texas school districts are saying about Gov. Abbott's latest mask order

Most schools said they would keep their current guidelines in place until June 4, while one said it has made masks optional starting today.

TEXAS, USA — School districts throughout Central Texas are taking a look at their face covering polices following Gov. Abbott's executive order prohibiting government entities in Texas from requiring them.

The order applies to school districts, counties, cities, public health authorities and government officials, with the last day these entities can require masks set through June 4. School districts can continue to follow the mask guidance set by the Texas Education Agency until then. After that date, no student, teacher, parent, staff member or visitor may be required to wear a face covering, according to the order.

Although some school districts will have let out for the summer by that time, others will still be in session, meaning they would have to adjust their face covering guidance to comply with the latest executive order. Others have made masks optional starting May 18, weeks ahead of the final day school districts in Texas can require them.

Here's a loot at what some school districts are saying right now:

Killeen ISD has indicated that it does not plan to change its mask guidance at this time, but it will be discussed at the school board meeting on May 25.

Temple ISD said its mask policy will remain in place through June 4. Starting June 5, masks will become optional to be in compliance with the order. However, the district said it continues to encourage unvaccinated adults to wear face coverings upon entering district facilities.

Belton ISD said it plans to keep masks required indoors and optional outdoors for the rest of the school year. It also said the plan is to transition to a "mask optional" scenario on June 14.

Midway ISD indicated the school board will be discussing its mask policy at its May 18 school board meeting. They will discuss decisions concerning masks for summer activities, the next school year and provide clarity on mask guidance for now.

Waco ISD said it is reviewing the governor's executive order and will inform employees and families of any changes made needed to comply with the order. The school district's last day of classes is June 10.

Troy ISD made masks optional for all students, staff and visitors starting May 18, following a vote by the school board to do so on May 17.