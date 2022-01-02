Central Texas school districts mull over canceling classes due to potential freezing weather

Most districts we spoke to on Tuesday say they will not make any decisions until Wednesday night or Thursday morning.

WACO, Texas — Cold, wet and freezing weather is expected in Central Texas beginning Wednesday evening and Thursday morning.

Central Texas school districts will be tasked with deciding whether or not to cancel classes.

Temple, Waco, Midway, Belton and Killeen Independent School Districts all say they have not made a decision as of Tuesday night and that decisions could come as late as Thursday morning.

"We try to make sure that families are informed by 6:15 am, no later than that," said Dr. Bobby Ott, Temple ISD Superintendent. "If it's done in the morning, typically what we do is have bus drivers drive routes at three, four in the morning to see if they’re hazardous or not, if they’re clear."

He says once the drivers get him the road reports, he can either delay classes for a few hours or cancel entirely if weather isn't supposed to get much warmer.

Midway ISD spokesperson Traci Marlin says they are not as concerned as weather, but more so on the road conditions and if transportation is accessible.

"It’s important to recognize, we aren’t trying to predict the weather," she said. "We are looking at current road conditions, trying to look at current road conditions and that travel safety.”