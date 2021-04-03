$500K to $3.6M: Local school districts suffer costly winter storm damages

Killeen ISD also saw significant damage due to the winter storm. Their initial estimates coming in at about $3.6 million.

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — The Texas winter storm was yet another curveball thrown at local school districts. Waco ISD, Temple ISD and Killeen ISD all suffered damages.

Even with preparing for the storm, Waco ISD Superintendent Dr. Susan Kincannon said they estimate about $500,000 in damages and they've already been working on repairs.

"It was our older facilities that suffered the most damage," Kincannon said.

Those facilities include Waco High School, Carver Middle School and Alta Vista Elementary.

"We're accustomed to having challenges along the way, we're just not used to the duration of the challenges that we've experienced over the last year," Kincannon said.

Killeen ISD also saw significant damage due to the winter storm. Their initial estimates coming in at about $3.6 million, according Taina Maya the district chief of communications and marketing officer.

So far, they've gathered all the information on a campus-by-campus report. Their carpenters, electricians, and other facilities crews laboring to get those repairs done.

Meanwhile Temple ISD only had about six campuses that sustained damages. Two have already been resolved and the others are being evaluated by insurance adjusters and contractors to determine costs.