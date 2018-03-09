Killeen — You may be used to seeing Killeen City Councilwoman Shirley Fleming at a council meeting handling important city issues, but you may not know about a project she considers just as important. Fleming takes plastic grocery bags and turns them into mats for the homeless that provide protection from the hot, cold or wet pavement. It's a hobby she picked up several months ago that's become a passion.

"I collect them, sort them, smooth them out, cut and tie them, then I crochet them. It relieves stress and I can't stop, I'll look up and it'll be 1:30 or 2:00 in the morning and I'll be like one more stitch one more stitch," said Fleming.

It can take up to a week to make one mat and Fleming says giving them out is the best part.

"Some of them said thank you and some of them would just look at you with their eyes and say you're doing something for me thank you for caring, they feel like we really care and we really do," said Fleming.

Fleming hopes to take it even further.

"I would like to try to get them jobs, get them in some type of program that can bring them out of that homeless arena," said Fleming.

Doing all she can to empower the less fortunate in the community, one mat at a time.

"I'm doing it because I am making someone smile, when you make someone smile that gives you so much pleasure and that's what I'm all about," said Fleming.

On top of expanding the mats for the homeless program, Fleming also runs a neighborhood watch program and works with a local sex trafficking prevention organization. For information on any of these programs email Fleming at sfleming@killeentexas.gov

