Killeen — It's hard to miss Mz Champagnes Beauty Bar off of Trimmier, filled with glitz, glam, lots of pink and good ol' girl talk. However, this month it's about so much more.

October marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month and every October Mz Champagne provides wigs and other hair services to breast cancer survivors for free. It started five years ago after one of Champagne's old classmates who was battling cancer struggled to find a wig that suited her, that is until she sat in Champagne's chair.

"To see the look on her face and her husband face as he waited for her to get her hair done was priceless and when she cried it made me cry and I said this is what I want to do," said Champagne.

After losing friends to cancer over the years, Champagne is taking it one step further and now also providing free services to anyone who comes in with proof of a mammogram screening.

"A lot of times we don't know until it's too late," said Champagne.

Champagne's clients say she's always had a giving spirit.

"I think it's a blessing and it tells you a lot about who she is as a person and not just as a hairstylist," said client Doretha Dock.

Proving that something as simple as a new hairdo, isn't so simple after all.

"Something as simple as a hairstyle can change our world," said Champagne.

To nominate a breast cancer survivor for a free hair service you can message Mz Champagne on her Facebook page here

