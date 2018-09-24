Killeen — It takes a village to raise a child, and no one knows that better than Killeen resident Chappell Driver.

For 6 years now she's up and at em before the sun rises, and out again late in the afternoon making sure kids get from home to school and back again safely.

"It's just about building that strong relationship with those families and they do feel safe. We are life guards, we all have to make sure we're doing our part," said Driver.

Driver's efforts are part of Killeen PD's Kid Watch program. The program was started in 2012 after two little girls were abducted and sexually assaulted in 2010 while walking to a bus stop, both girls survived and the suspect was captured. However with thousands of bus stops in the district, it's a program that's become KPD Child Safety Coordinator Julian Martinez's passion.

"I don't want any children or any child out there to face what these two girls faced. We want to take care of our kids, they're our future," said Martinez.

It's a job Driver takes pride in completing everyday, and the kids she oversees appreciate her too.

"It's been good she's been very nice to us and very caring," said KISD student Inijah Brady.

"We talk about safety rules and keeping each other safe," said KISD student Juan Torres.

The kids and Driver say the enjoy the bonds built through the program, and say they always look forward to the next visit at the bus stop.

