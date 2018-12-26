Temple — A Central Texas baker has taken her talents to the national stage, now winning not one but two baking competitions on the Food Network Channel.

If you've got a sweet tooth in Central Texas then odds are you're familiar with the shop Lily's Cakes. The self taught baker and owner Lilian Halabi whips up some of the most delicious and extravagant deserts you've ever seen, catching the attention of big wigs at the Food Network Channel.

"This is so and so from Food Network and we would like to welcome you to season four episode eight and I'm like oh my god this is real and that's how it all started," said Halabi.

Lilian went on to earn the crown on Cake Wars for crafting a monopoly inspired cake. She was recently invited back to compete again, this time in Holiday Wars and took home the top title once more for an impressive winter display and also won 10 thousand dollars! So what's her secret?

"Definitely it's in the little details that finishes it up," said Halabi.

Not just the details in her treats, but also the details in her life philosophy. Lilian immigrated to the country in the 90's and says her work ethic and passion are what allow her to live out her wildest dreams.

"Our people went through war in Syria and Venezuela and being able to be here and doing something that I enjoy is definitely living the American Dream," said Halabi.

Hopeful her journey will be an inspiration to others.

"I am living the American Dream one cake and cupcake at a time. This country is just great it has so many possibilities and opportunities and all you have to do is just grab it," said Halabi.

As for what's next for Lilian, she is gearing up to compete in yet another baking competition on Food Network called Winner Cake All, and this time her partner is a Killeen police officer. The show will air next month and when asked how the team did Lilian says we'll have to wait and watch.

