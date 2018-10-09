Killeen — Today Terry Abbott runs the communications department for Killeen ISD, but back on September 11th 2001 he was the Chief of Staff to the U.S. Secretary of Education. Abbott just so happened to be one of several staffers accompanying President Bush on school visits in Florida when the first plane flew into the North Tower of the World Trade Center. Everyone thought it was an accident, that is until the second plane hit.

"The President was sitting there reading with children when his Chief of Staff came in and whispered in his ear, telling him a second plane has hit the second tower and America is under attack. The President's Press Secretary Ari Fleischer wrote down on a yellow note pad and held it up for the president to see but no one else could see it and it said "don't say anything yet"," said Abbott.

Abbott says that decision was made because Bush's team didn't want to alarm the school children, but also wanted to take a few moments to ensure that the right message was delivered to the American people and to the terrorists.

"People whose only crime that day was getting up and going to work...they were innocent people and they were attacked by barbarians. I think the terrorists expected us to rollover and be so stricken by this that we wouldn't be able to function but that didn't happen at all," said Abbott.

Abbott says the hours that followed were chaos. After the Presidents speedy exit on Air Force One, Abbott and others ended up stuck at the airport with all flights grounded but they made it out on a C130 the following day.

"All of our cellphones crashed. It was an eerie feeling because we were the only plane in the sky," said Abbott.

Abbott says the pandemonium revealed the patriotism.

"There were no more democrats or republicans it was a united front against the people who were trying to destroy our way of life. Finally a few days later I took my son who was just a little boy at that time out to the National Mall right in front of the capital building and played pitch with him. What I was trying to say to my little family was that we're not going to be coward by this," said Abbott.

While the memories still bring him to tears at times, Abbott uses the anniversary each year to share his story with the next generation hopeful it will never be forgotten.

"We as educators have got to make sure that we remind our kids of exactly what happened that day and why it is so critically important that their generation be ever vigilant in the fight against terrorism, just as our generation had to be because we don't want to have to learn that lesson again," said Abbott.

Abbott will be the guest speaker at Killeen ISD's Freedom Walk Tuesday morning at Killeen high school from 9:30 to 11:00 am where he'll share his experience directly with students.

