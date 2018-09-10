Killeen — A Killeen father whose son died in an accidental drowning is turning his tragedy into a way to help others.

It's been four months since baby Caleb Icmat was found unresponsive in a swimming pool, his passing is still hard to process for Caleb's grandmother Tiffany Icmat and Caleb's father Jacob Icmat.

"You never think that you're going to be struck by tragedy. All of us have our moments, we cry everyday and we get emotional," said Grandmother Tiffany Icmat.

The family wasn't sure how they would work through the pain, but one look at little Caleb's face revealed the answer.

"One of Caleb's favorite things was a soft blanket and he didn't care whose blanket it was, but if you gave him a soft fleece blanket he just melted," said Tiffany Icmat.

Tiffany and Jacob turned those special memories into The Cuddle Buddy Project, a new organization that provides warm blankets to kids in need. The group runs on community donations and is already receiving tons of support.

"We just hope that we find every kid out there that we possibly can and wrap them up in a little bit of love in Caleb's honor," said Tiffany Icmat.

Everyone is hopeful Caleb's memory and this new effort will bring closure for the Icmat family, while also comforting dozens more.

"He would smile down on us simply seeing that we're affecting many different lives, pretty much the exact same way that he affected ours," said Father Jacob Icmat.

"The end of someones life doesn't necessarily have to be the end of their legacy," said Tiffany Icmat.

To learn more about The Cuddle Buddy Project go here

List of blanket drop off locations below:

1) Because We Care Learning Academy 903 Martin Luther King Jr Dr, Copperas Cove, TX 76522

2) Erin Porter at Texas Farm Bureau Killeen 4200 E Stan Schlueter Loop ste d, Killeen, TX 76542

3) Killeen LULAC 602 Trout Cove Killeen, TX 76542

4) Emily's Rentals 2107 Memory Ln, Harker Heights, TX 76548

5) Fairway Mortgage The Wood Group 2212 Sunny Ln, Killeen, TX 76541

6) Realtor Isa Banks at Starpointe Realty 311 E Stan Schlueter Loop #205, Killeen, TX 76542

7) Delaney Family Dental 1705 S Fort Hood St #102, Killeen, TX 76542

8) Salon Magnashear 600 Indian Trail Suite 202; Harker Heights, Texas

