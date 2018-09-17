Killeen — Satchel Bellard is 17 and his younger brother Nijel Bellard is only 12, like most boys their age they love shoes, but they've turned that passion into a non profit that helps kids in need. Last year the pair started the non profit Kick Karma which provides brand new shoes to kids in need for free.

"We don't want students to be self conscious throughout the day just because of something as little as a pair of shoes that their parents aren't able to spend money on. We want to take the children's minds off of that when they're in school so they can focus on their work and have higher self esteem," said Satchel Bellard.

The non profit works with KISD to identify students within the district that could benefit from their help. And receives funding through community donations. Kick Karma has helped hundreds of people so far, including those who were displaced by Hurricane Harvey last year by distributing close to 200 shower shoes. The duo says seeing the reactions from the kids they help is the best part.

"We went to the Shoe Carnival and we just let the kids choose their own shoes and they were just so happy going around the store picking out their shoes," said Satchel Bellard.

"It's great seeing their confidence get boosted and seeing their whole spirit just get lifted. Just to know that other people are happy and that they're feeling safe just makes me feel happy," said Nijel Bellard.

The organization plans to hold another shoe giveaway in the next couple of months.

