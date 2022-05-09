Central Texas State Fair cancels festivities due to inclement weather

The fair announced it will refund tickets next week.

BELTON, Texas — The Central Texas State Fair announced the cancellation of its Sunday night festivities and concert after thunderstorms strolled through the area over the weekend.

Fans who purchased tickets to see musician Charley Crockett hit the stage will have to settle for a refund, according to the fair.

"We will process refunds for individual tickets next week for Fairground Admission (concert) and Carnival Wristbands only," the Central Texas State Fair announced on social media.

For information on how to get a refund, visit their website.