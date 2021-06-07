Central Texas State Fair announces concert lineup🎙️

Concerts will be free to all guests with regular admission. Here's a list of who is set to perform.

BELL COUNTY, Texas — Ticket sales for the Central Texas State Fair begin this Friday, July 16.

The Central Texas State Fair will be held September 2-5, but tickets are being sold early! Concerts will be free to all guests with regular admission.

The concert lineup includes Wade Bowen, Pat Green, Flatland Cavalry, and Aaron Watson for this fun-filled four-day weekend.

You can find the specific date for each below:

Wade Bowen - September 2

Pat Green - September 3

Flatland Cavalry - September 4

Aaron Watson - September 5

The fair will also host a carnival and livestock shows each day along with a special event, like the demolition derby or professional bull riding event.

The special events have limited seating so make sure to plan your time at the fair exactly how you want it! The calendar date for each special event is below:

Demolition Derby - September 3

Mutton Bustin Championship - September 4 and 5 (During the Professional Bull Riding show)

Professional Bull Riding Show - September 4 and 5

The fair will be held in Belton for all of Bell County to enjoy!