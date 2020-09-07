Central Texas State Fair officially canceled

The fair was set to take place over Labor Day weekend is now canceled due to the ongoing pandemic.

BELTON, Texas — The Central Texas State Fair has been canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, organizers announced late Thursday morning.

"Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, our priority is to protect the health and safety of our community, our vendors, volunteers and supporters," organizers said in a release.

The fair was set to take place over Labor Day weekend, Sept. 3-6.

However, organizers said they hope to have the fair in 2021.

"This was not an easy decision and we plan to see you at the Central Texas State Fair on Labor Day weekend 2021," organizers said.