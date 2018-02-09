Belton — Each year, thousands make the pilgrimage to Belton for the annual Central Texas State Fair.

With the return of a popular attraction in 2018, fair officials say they had one of their best nights, ever.

"We had probably the best Friday night we've ever had at the fair this year," Tim Stephens, Bell Co. Expo Center Executive Director, said.

Stephens said they brought the demolition derby back for Friday night and it packed the arena at the Expo.

Saturday night it was the bulls' turn and as it's done for roughly 20 years, the PBR packed the Expo, as well.

Cassandra Jenkins, from Copperas Cove, said Saturday was her first time at the Central Texas State Fair and she plans to come back again.

"We brought the grandkids, my daughter and my daughter-in-law just for a day of fun," she said.

The fair wraps up Sunday, running from Noon-Midnight at the Bell County Expo Center in Belton. PBR continues Sunday, as well.

