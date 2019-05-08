A group of students in Central Texas is got a closer look into the medical field at a McLane Children's Hospital summer camp.

Just weeks before going back to school, 20 students of 300, who are interested in the medical field, were selected to get a five-day crash course about health sciences at McLane Children's Hospital.

Students got to learn CPR, learn from lab technicians and got a look into radiology, MRI, child life, and more. They also shadowed doctors and nurses in different areas, depending on their interests.

One of those students, Yashvi Reddy, travels daily from Austin to Temple for the experience, just ahead of her senior year.

"I love kids. I absolutely love them and I really want to become a medical professional, so connecting those two passions is really important to me," Reddy said.

While other students like Gabi Koch, an incoming junior from Belton, didn't travel quite as far, she said the hands-on experience students got in such a short amount of time is invaluable.

"The children that I got to meet, they're all so wonderful and the people that I got to be involved with that got accepted are all so nice and it's such a loving environment," Koch said.

Lisa Gingerich, with volunteer services, said the camp began three years ago after they noticed that many students weren't able to get exposure into the fields they like.

"If we can open our doors and help these young kids gain an insight to what health care is really all about and inspired them to go into that direction than I feel it's a win-win for everybody," Gingerich said.

All the students in the camp said they have much more to learn, but this opened their eyes and gave them a glimpse into their possible future.

Gingerich said they want to continue growing this camp in the next few years.

If you'd like more information on how you can get your child into the summer camp. Visit McLane Children's Hospital volunteer page.

