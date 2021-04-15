Central Texas summer camps registrations open, health guidelines

To limit the potential spread of illness the CDC and the American Camp Association have both stated there are safe ways for camps to operate.

WACO, Texas — Summer camps are back this year after many were shut down in 2020 because of restrictions to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Charra Burns, an educator and mom of five said she and her kids are excited to go back.

"I'm just really happy for my children and all these kids to have these opportunities back," Burns said.

To limit the potential spread of illness the CDC and the American Camp Association have both stated there are safe ways for camps to operate this summer, both indoors and outdoors. The guidance involves wearing masks, social distancing, not sharing the same items for activities, sanitizing surfaces and keeping small groups the same throughout the summer.

Burns said her kids are looking forward to this summer.

"They're more hopeful and they see the change that we're getting back to get out because for so long they couldn't go in the store, we could go out to eat and we had to stay at home," Burns said.

Registration is open for several summer camps in Central Texas. Burns said it's important for kids to get out and play with their peers because they missed a lot of social interaction.

"To be able to get back to that social norm and socializing outside of returning to school is going to be very significant," Burns said.