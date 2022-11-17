Central Texas Talent | Showcasing talent around Central Texas

Check out these talented studentts advancing in education as they succeed!

Congratulations are in order for these smart kids who are striving to reach above and beyond in their advancements in education.

We wish both girls good luck in all their endeavors!

“This is an incredible accomplishment, and we are so excited to celebrate them,” Jenna Burchell, director of orchestras at LBHS, said. “These students have worked very hard for many years, and it has truly paid off.”

Both girls have been musically trained since they were six-years-old.

Lake Belton High School freshman Emily Jeong (pictured left) and sophomore Rachel Kim earned a seat in the Texas Music Educators Association All-State Orchestra. This is considered the highest honor a Texas music student can receive.

Out of 70,000 students freshman Emily Jeong on viola, and sophomore Rachel Kim, on violin, were chosen to perform in the Philharmonic Orchestra at the TMEA convention in February, according to the district.

Midway High School : Delaney Moszkowicz

Midway High's Delaney Moskowicz is being recognized for doing some pretty cool things as well! The FFA member was recently awarded Division Grand Champion in the State Fair of Texas Tractor Restoration Show.

Delaney won after restoring a 72-year-old 1950 Farmall Cub tractor to original condition. In addition to a blue ribbon, the high school senior took home a large, industrial-sized toolbox as her prize.

Delaney spent months bringing the old tractor back to life, focusing on every component from mechanics to aesthetics and overall appearance.

Aside from workmanship, judging criteria also required contestants to demonstrate extensive knowledge of and involvement in the restoration process as well as exhibit expert showmanship while presenting their project, according to the district.