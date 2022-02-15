Central Texas teen receives acceptance into West Point, surprised in class

U.S. Representative Pete Sessions, others were there to congratulate Midway High School Senior Connor Rainey on his special achievement.

HEWITT, Texas — Connor Rainey is a high school senior with a goal to serve his country.

"It took a big change in lifestyle," Rainey said. " I devoted a lot more time and effort towards the Army values and leadership, character development, the physical development, as well as the extensive application for the academy."

His dedication and hard work finally paid off. He was accepted into the prestigious United States Military Academy at West Point.

However, he had no idea he was accepted until it was time for Tuesday's physics class.

Rainey's teachers, principal, classmates, family and U.S. Representatives Pete Sessions and John Carter cheered and clapped as Rainey walked into a MHS classroom.

A message with the words 'Congratulations Connor' shined on the class's television monitor. At that moment, he figured out what had happened.

"I thought it was going to be a normal school day," Rainey said. "This is a huge surprise, a very pleasant one."

Upon facing the big surprise, Congressman Sessions greeted Rainey and gave an inspirational message to the teen and his schoolmates. Rainey's mother, father and grandmother gave their congratulations and hugs to the the teenager.

At a later celebration in another room in the school, Rainey spoke about why getting into the program is important to him.

"I never knew what I wanted to do with my life until I found out about West Point and the military, " Rainey said.

From that moment it had always been a goal.

"I've been highly motivated and everything I've done has been working towards that point and this point when I've thankfully been accepted."