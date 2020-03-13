TEMPLE, Texas —

The Central Texas Veterans Affairs announced additional safety precautions to protect veterans, visitors, and employees Friday.

The Central Texas Veterans Health Care System said they are taking extra precautions to limit coronavirus exposure.

In a press release, the Central Texas VA said that veterans who are concerned they may have symptoms of the coronavirus, flu or cold to call 1-800-423-2111 before coming to CTVHCS facilities. Clinical staff are available to provide 24/7 virtual care and support, including nurse advice and triage. This service is available at no cost to Veterans enrolled for VA health care.

CTVHCS also includes the following medical centers and outpatient clinics:

Olin E. Teague Veterans’ Medical Center in Temple, Texas

Doris Miller Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Waco, Texas

Austin Outpatient Clinic

Brownwood Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC)

Cedar Park CBOC

Collegel Station CBOC

LaGrange CBOC

Palestine CBOC

Temple Clinic Annex

Joint VA/DoD Sleep Center in Killeen, Texas

Starting on March 16, TVHCS clinics said they will conduct mandatory screening to identify individuals who may have symptoms of respiratory illness and direct them for further treatment. The Temple and Waco Medical Centers will start conducting the mandatory screening on March 18.

CTVHCS said they will remain fully operational and Veterans with scheduled appointments should plan to attend and complete appointments as they normally would while considering the extra time needed for screening.

