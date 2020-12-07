Central Texas VA hosting virtual job fair, other resources for job seekers

The Central Texas VA is hosting a virtual job fair July 3-14 in Waco and Temple.



There are many challenges associated with the novel coronavirus and many people are still struggling to find a job.



In the week of July 6-11, more than 140,000 unemployment claims were filed according to the Texas Workforce Commission.



With recent layoffs due to COVID-19, the Central Texas Veterans Health Care System is hosting a virtual job fair seeking to hire nurses, therapists, counselors, clerks, maintenance workers, food service workers, and housekeeping aids.



Applicants are encouraged to prepare their resume and submit online during the Virtual Job Fair to CTXVirtualJobFair@va.gov between July 13 at 8 a.m. to July 14 at 4:30 p.m.