Central Texas VA hosting virtual job fair, other resources for job seekers

The Central Texas VA is hosting a virtual job fair July 3-14 in Waco and Temple.
There are many challenges associated with the novel coronavirus and many people are still struggling to find a job.
In the week of July 6-11, more than 140,000 unemployment claims were filed according to the Texas Workforce Commission.
With recent layoffs due to COVID-19, the Central Texas Veterans Health Care System is hosting a virtual job fair seeking to hire nurses, therapists, counselors, clerks, maintenance workers, food service workers, and housekeeping aids.
Applicants are encouraged to prepare their resume and submit online during the Virtual Job Fair to CTXVirtualJobFair@va.gov between July 13 at 8 a.m. to July 14 at 4:30 p.m.
The minimum application package must include:
Resume (Please specify occupation of interest)
DD 214 if a Veteran applicant (if applicable)
VA Disability Letter (if applicable)
You can also search for careers on the VA website by location.
Another place to search for jobs is WORKINTEXAS.COM, a website by the Texas Workforce Commission, which has more than 600,000 job openings statewide.
Both the Central Texas and Heart of Texas Workforce solutions are also good options when searching for employment. Just visit their website and click on 'jobs now' where you'll see what's available in your area.
