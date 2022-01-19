Central Texas warming centers prepare for arctic front

6 News weather predicts that wind chills will drop to the teens and it will be cold across all of Central Texas with highs in the upper 30s.

KILLEEN, Texas — As winter conditions are expected to roll into Central Texas Wednesday night, a Killeen warming center is preparing to open its doors.

The City of Killeen said it will open up the Rosa Hereford Community Center, 2201 E Veterans Memorial Blvd, as a warming center Wednesday from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. the next day and 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. Thursday.

"City warming centers are set up to offer temporary relief from the cold and do not offer full sheltering services. If no one is utilizing the warming center by 11:30 p.m. then it will close at that time," said the city.

As winter conditions are expected to return Wednesday and possible stay into the weekend, here's how you can help the Rosa Hereford Community Center:

Food must be in original packaging, not past posted expiration date and does not require heating

Blankets must be brand new, odor free, and in original packaging.

Unfortunately, this center will NOT accept the following: