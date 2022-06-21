Certain fireworks prohibited in McLennan County through July 4

The order was issued because of the drought conditions within the county that was determined be the Texas Forest Service.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — A McLennan County judge issued an order earlier this month that will prohibit certain fireworks in the county through Independence Day.

The order was issued on June 7 because of the drought conditions within the county that was determined be the Texas Forest Service.

Based on the Keetch-Byram Drought Index (KBDI), which is used to determine forest fire potential, McLennan County is 593 out of 800.

"The normal danger of fire in the unincorporated areas of McLennan County is greatly enhanced by the extremely dry conditions now existing," the order reads.

Per the order:

A person can't sell, detonate or ignite fireworks classified as "skyrockets with sticks" or missiles with fins in any portion of McLennan County

It doesn't prohibit "permissible fireworks"

Violating the order is a Class C misdemeanor

It expires whenever the Texas Forest Service determines drought conditions are no longer a threat or on midnight of July 4, whichever is earlier.