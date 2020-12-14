Cesar Chavez Middle School transitions online again due to COVID-19

This is the second time the school has transitioned to a temporary remote format. The first time was in mid-November, the week before its Thanksgiving break.

WACO, Texas — Cesar Chavez Middle School announced it will transition to fully remote instruction starting Dec. 14 as a result of COVID-19 infections on campus.

The closure comes after three people who have been campus have tested positive, according to Principal Alonzo McAdoo.

“Following these most recent cases, more than nearly 30 employees, including more than 20 teachers, will be out until winter break," McAdoo said in a message to parents and staff. "While most of our teachers are able to teach remotely, the number of employees out presents a challenge for appropriately supervising students without bringing large groups of students together in the same space.

Classes will be held virtually from Dec. 14-18. In-person classes are set to resume after the Christmas break on Jan. 5.

