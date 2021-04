They said the closure is needed to perform a periodic inspection of the Dam and associated structures.

Chalk Ridge Falls Park in Belton will be temporarily closed for the first couple weeks of May.

U.S. Army Corps of Engineer officials at Stillhouse Hollow Lake announced that the park will be closed from April 30 until May 14.

They said the closure is needed to perform a periodic inspection of the Dam and associated structures. Workers and heavy equipment will be staging at the park and officials wanted to keep the public safe.

No walk-ins are allowed.