Registration now open for both artists, businesses for Chalk Waco

The event returns to Austin Avenue in Waco for the third year and is looking for new artists and businesses to help make it another success.

Example video title will go here for this video

WACO, Texas — The excitement for Chalk Waco 2022 is mounting with every passing day and for local artist Autumn Outlaw, she's excited to be sponsored by the Dr. Pepper Museum again this year.

"Last year I was sponsored by the Dr. Pepper Museum and they sponsored me again this year," Outlaw said, adding the drink is her favorite. "It's an icon for Waco and so it's always fun to think through so I hope that people tie all that together when they see it all put together this year."

The two-day event, organized by Creative Waco, will feature chalk murals created by local artists representing local businesses within McLennan County.

According to their website, this year will include street performers, musicians, and a VIP fashion show event featuring Waco-based designers and businesses, including diverse young designers and students.

Outlaw said she is hopeful new businesses and artists will decide to sign up and take over four city blocks of Austin Avenue on May 14-15.

"It's a way to bring Waco together and it's a way for people to come and see what's downtown. If they haven't seen downtown before, it really is a different place that used to be It is so creative and fun," she said. "I think if an artist is considering doing it and not sure, don't be afraid, jump in there's so much support and there's so many people that want to see you succeed."

Outlaw, who has done this for three years now, said the best part is the relationships she's made over the years and the bonds made with other artists.

She likes the preparation much like an athlete and can't wait to get started.

"One of the things that I love the most about it was working with other artists and what their approach was and sharing tools, sharing colors, and thinking that maybe you needed a red, but you needed more of a maroon, so it's such a great community to work with," she said.

"I think if an artist is considering doing it and not sure, don't be afraid, jump in there's so much support and there are so many people that want to see you succeed."

In addition to the muralists, businesses along Austin Avenue will be invited to create arts-focused interactive pop-up spaces at their storefronts to encourage interaction from visitors and increased customer traffic.

While Outlaw loves what this does for the art community, she said this is a sponsor-driven event and is hoping businesses will step up for a an incredibly colorful weekend filled with memories that promises to spotlight them.

"If you own a small business or own a non-profit on a board, please encourage your business to be a sponsor because those are available," she said. "This event is truly funded through sponsorships and is a great way to get recognition for your business."