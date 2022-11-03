Texas A&M's 11 universities ordered to cut ties with Russia

Texas A&M Chancellor John Sharp orders their 11 universities to cut ties with Russia.

KILLEEN, Texas — The Texas A&M University System is cutting all ties with Russia. Chancellor John Sharp sent a system-wide memo on Wednesday directing all universities to dissolve all agreements with Russian entities.

The memo said in part:

"I hereby direct you to sever ties with Russian entities. I am approving this action in light of President Joe Biden’s recent announcement of unprecedented sanctions and restrictions on U.S. technology transfer to Russia. Further, The Texas A&M University System will not tolerate or support Russia in any way as it continues its brutal, senseless and unjust attack on the sovereign nation of Ukraine and its people.

You should immediately dissolve all agreements with Russian entities, specifically those relating to academics, research and intellectual property. I also urge you to review any other non-contractual engagements with Russian entities."

The memo went on to say these could include "faculty exchange agreements, study abroad agreements, collaborative academic program agreements and affiliate appointment agreements."

Texas A&M University System Associate Vice Chancellor Timothy Eaton told 6 News Friday they wanted to make sure Russia would not have access to their research.

"We want to make sure that Russia doesn't have access to the latest technologies that emerge from our universities," Eaton said.

Eaton said Texas A&M is still investigating as to how the severing of ties will affect each campus. He knew of two research agreements at Texas A&M in College Station that had already been dissolved. He said those agreements never actually started and were about "collaboration down the road."

Sharp's memo also stated this was in no way a criticism of any current faculty, regardless of their background. The memo stated: