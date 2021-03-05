Change Waco helps raise awareness for Justin Bibles' case

Justin Bible's family has joined Change Waco and are hopeful that with their activism, they will get justice.

WACO, Texas — Justin Bible's family and Change Waco, an activism organization, held a rally outside the McLennan County Courthouse on Monday. They said they have grown tired of the lack of activity in the case.

“The case has kind of come to a stall and today we are demanding, not asking, demanding justice for Justin," Zada Bridgewater, Justin's mother said.

Bibles was shot and killed in the parking lot of the Waco Red Lobster in 2018. One arrest was made in the case but a grand jury did not indict and since then, there hasn't been any further movement in the case.

However, within the last month Bridgewater met with new Waco Police Department Chief Sheryl Victorian and a detective. Bridgewater is hopeful that with the help of Change Waco and with Victorian taking over, answers will be found.

“We launched social media campaigns to get the community behind this because we know how important it is when we have collective action and organizing happening," Hope Mustakim of Change Waco said.

Bridgewater said her son was not perfect, and while he did have run-ins with the law, they were not for violent crimes. She believes his history with the law is the reason his case has been left unsolved.

"I think that they looked at his [record] and they were like 'Oh, that's one less we have to worry about', I do believe that," Bridgewater said.