GATESVILLE — When the Blanchard family wanted to build an extension to their mother's house, the family paid a contractor named Josh Christian to do the job. James Blanchard said that contractor ran off with the cash, so they reported it. Blanchard said there was no movement on the case for 10 months. After Channel 6 got involved, that changed.

James Blanchard told Channel 6 Josh Christian only worked for four days and kept asking for more money. Blanchard said, once the family was $14,000 in the hole, the contractor just stopped showing up. He said it happened in September of 2017.

"My mom called me and said he would no longer take her phone calls and he was nowhere to be found," James Blanchard said. "I was able to find him thought texting and he told me he wasn't worried about anything."

Mrs. Blanchard did not have a written contract with Christian, according to James Blanchard. The family made a report to the Coryell County Sheriff's Office on September 19 of 2017 and a deputy began investigating the case as a possible "theft of service".

Months went by with no results. Blanchard told Channel 6 he went to the mayor, the district attorney, and the sheriff's office constantly to try and find out what the holdup was but got nowhere.

Channel 6 started looking into the case on Wednesday, July 25th. Channel 6 requested the dispatch note that had the case number on it and called both the sheriff's office and district attorney to find out if the case was still open. It was.

"It is an open pending investigation by the Coyrell County Sheriff's Office," Coryell County District Attorney Dusty Boyd said. "Pending a final decision by the Sheriff's department in what they secure and locate for us so we can evaluate the case for potential prosecution."

Channel 6 contacted the Coryell County Sheriffs's Office to let them know about the story and ask for comment. Coryell County Sheriff Scott Williams did not want to go on record Wednesday, other than to say his department was currently working hard on that case.

After Channel 6 aired a story Wednesday evening however, things changed quickly. Blanchard said three deputies from the Sheriff's Criminal Investigation Division came to his mothers house the next day at 10 a.m., and told him they were taking a fresh look at the case.

"Three detectives came up and said they were going to have some fresh eyes on the case. They were very helpful and very courteous," Blanchard said. "They came in and did interviews, they took pictures, and went over everything with us."

Blanchard said the deputies collected all the information available for the case.

Sheriff Scott Williams confirmed that his Criminal Investigation Division was taking over the case in a phone interview on Friday, July 27. He said CID had actually been given the case a week ago from that Friday. Williams said the case had previously been conducted by a patrol deputy.

"(The case) came back to us with a bunch of questions from the District Attorney's Office, the deputy had done the best he could with it," Williams said, "It was assigned to CID, they ran into a couple of road blocks. Last week I told them just re-assign the case and have somebody fresh look at it."

Williams said he told his CID detectives to reach back out to Blanchard this week.

Blanchard is just happy to know progress is still being made.

"When the story was on Channel 6, the very next morning they called," Blanchard said. "It was a relief because we had pretty much given up. Now we feel like it's just starting. Todays the day."

