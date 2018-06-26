A community in Waco is outraged after finding more than a dozen dead animals - mostly dogs, dumped along 16th street Saturday near the Rosemound Cemetery.

Locals wanted something done, but authorities were not there when we arrived.

"This is something they should be on right away," Josh Hall said. "This is... this is evil. Done by evil people and needs to be taken care of."

Hall worked with Central Texas Lost and Found Pets do document all the animals on Sunday, but animal control was not available to start their investigation until Monday. Monday evening we stopped by to see how it was going. There were just starting.

"Animals services is going to go out, check it out. We'll be in contact with the police department." Waco Animal Control Spokesman Luis Leyva said. "If we can find a microchip that comes back to somebody, we can pursue an investigation."

So Channel 6 stepped up. Thanks to Central Texas Lost and Found Pets, our reporter was able to provide Waco Animal Services with the chip number for a pit bull found on the scene. That same pit bull was picked up by three men several hours later. Channel 6 got it all on camera. We also asked some questions but got no response.

"We ain't going to answer no questions," one of the men said.

Now, however, animal control investigators have the chip number for the dog those men picked up, their photos, the vehicle that they drove away in, and the plate number of that vehicle.

"That will help a lot," Leyva said. "(Investigators) can at least compare the information to whatever they have."

Layva said 16th street is a haven for illegal dumping and they need the public's help to crack down. He hopes people will report anything suspicious in the area and provide vehicle descriptions if possible.

Contact Waco Animal Control at 254-750-1765.

