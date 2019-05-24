Kris Radcliffe is no stranger to local fame, but once again he's been featured on television - but just not where most people would expect.

Instead of giving you the news from behind the desk or out and about across Central Texas, KCEN Channel 6's evening anchor has been selected to join a unique group of talent chosen as "honorary Clue Crew members" for a special Jeopardy! category this Friday, May 24th. It's called "Clues Across Texas," part of the "Clues Across America" series.

The clue in question features an all-too familiar backdrop for most Central Texans - the historic Waco Suspension Bridge.

Filming for the show was done this past November, and their production team typically covers multiple cities in a day. Regarding their whirlwind stop in Waco, Sarah Whitcomb Foss, Jeopardy! Clue Crew member stated, "We only just arrived in Waco...we're hearing about great places to eat, other great things to see - and, of course, we got to witness the talent of Channel 6. So, it's really going to be fun to see this material be featured on Jeopardy!"

She further explained how it will help further increase Waco's exposure, by bringing to light some of the great things you can see in the city.

Details of the clue and the clue location have been held in strict confidence ever since. When asked about the experience, Kris Radcliffe said, “I’m so honored to represent KCEN and Central Texas on the national stage by asking a question in the form of ‘Giving a Clue,’ on Jeopardy! The show has such a rich and storied tradition, and the thought that I used to watch it with my parents - and now I get to participate on the show...it's very special, and very humbling.”

Recently, Jeopardy! has been taken by storm with the daring run of James Holzhauer, whose total earnings on the show are nearing the 2 million mark, and keep climbing by the day. The drama of his unexpected and sometimes risky Texas poker style of play on Jeopardy! have left viewers wondering when (and if) his luck will run out.

Channel 6 invites viewers to tune in this Friday, May 24th at 4:30pm to see this very special clue, and watch the excitement and fun of Jeopardy!

About Kris Radcliffe

With over 16 years of history at Channel 6, Kris Radcliffe has been a near-constant positive presence in the KCEN newsroom. He started off at Channel 6 as a Weekend Sports Anchor in 2002, then moved to Sports Director, then to Morning Anchor, and is now Evening News Anchor.

His longevity is well-earned – after Texas Today won the AP Award for Best Morning Newscast in 2016, Kris Radcliffe has won the Waco Tribune-Herald On-Air Television Personality of the Year three years running.

Kris is natively from Los Angeles, and worked on air in southern California & Nebraska before hitting Central Texas. Now an honorary Texan, Kris is a champion for several local charities, most notably supporting breast cancer awareness through the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure.